Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

NYSE RH opened at $500.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.76. RH has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

