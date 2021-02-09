Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,298,124 shares of company stock worth $87,853,308. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

