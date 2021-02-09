Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

