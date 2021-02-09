Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

