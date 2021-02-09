argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($14.22) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($14.22) for the year.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

Shares of ARGX opened at $367.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $372.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.