Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $44.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 19,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $878,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 902,626 shares of company stock worth $42,906,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

