Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

