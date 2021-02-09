Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

