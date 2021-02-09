Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in AON by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AON by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

