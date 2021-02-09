AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.40

Shares of AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOWDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

