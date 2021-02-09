Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 5,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.