ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 41,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

