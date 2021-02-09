Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.15. Angus Energy shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,017,215 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

