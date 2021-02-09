ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.81 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.