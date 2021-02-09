Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Andritz stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

