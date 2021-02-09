Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 158,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 999,929 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

