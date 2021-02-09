Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO traded down $11.44 on Tuesday, reaching $201.90. 87,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.