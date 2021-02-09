Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,815,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.58. 6,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,865. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $219.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.