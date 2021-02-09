Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,384 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

