Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 69,663 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after acquiring an additional 107,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $96.26. 7,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.