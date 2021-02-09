Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 7,539 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,229. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

