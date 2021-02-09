Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 3,515 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $495.50. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,733. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

