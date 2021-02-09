Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.23. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 42,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.