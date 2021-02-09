Analyzing Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Entrée Resources and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 9 0 2.90

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.98%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Kirkland Lake Gold 33.21% 21.03% 15.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $1.38 billion 7.60 $560.08 million $2.74 14.34

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation to assess regional exploration opportunities around Newmont's Timmins properties and the company's Holt Complex in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

