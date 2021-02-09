Analyzing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 6.15 $10.97 million $0.56 107.16 Apyx Medical $28.15 million 12.86 -$19.71 million ($0.58) -18.21

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Apyx Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Apyx Medical has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.51%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99% Apyx Medical -64.16% -24.21% -20.64%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Apyx Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate in eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

