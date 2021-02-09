Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently:

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,950.00.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/2/2021 – Alphabet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2,025.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,700.00.

2/1/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00.

1/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $2,060.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,970.00.

1/15/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00.

1/5/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $2,000.00.

12/23/2020 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,659.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 24,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,899,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

