Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. 10,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,188. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

