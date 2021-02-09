Analysts Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) PT at $16.83

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

