Analysts Set Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Target Price at €35.86

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.43 ($42.86).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.