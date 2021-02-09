Analysts Set Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Target Price at $0.96

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.72. 92,278,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,890,188. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.