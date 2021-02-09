Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $55.82

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,496 shares of company stock worth $2,833,484. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $19,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

