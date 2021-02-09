Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price at $121.90

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.90.

CGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from $115.00 to $117.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

