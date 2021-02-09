Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (DRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR: DRI) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) was given a new €20.20 ($23.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of DRI opened at €22.30 ($26.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.01. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

