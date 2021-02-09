Analysts Expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB Education stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 389,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,448. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

