Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.17. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of MC traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

