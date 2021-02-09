Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). Epizyme also reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Epizyme by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 361,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 96,138 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

