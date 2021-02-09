Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.16. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

