Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $56.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.68 million to $56.90 million. ZIX posted sales of $50.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $217.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,147. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $575.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.