Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.