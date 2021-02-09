Analysts Anticipate Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alexander & Baldwin.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 274,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 836.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.