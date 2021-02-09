Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $899.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,950 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

