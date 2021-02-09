Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 29,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

