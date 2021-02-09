Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

AMKR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

