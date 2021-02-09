American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.85

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 6525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

