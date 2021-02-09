American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,709,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,616.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,224.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3,192.87. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.