American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 431.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

