American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.