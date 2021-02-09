American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.