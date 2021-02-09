Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $305.02 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.07 and a 200-day moving average of $256.68.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

