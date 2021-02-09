Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.46

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.46 and last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 1029941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,157,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

